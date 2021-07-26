Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Keep Rising In L.A. County (LAT, Daily News)
  • It’s Time To Reform Speed Limit Laws (LAT)
  • Metro Update On NoHo-Pasadena BRT (Mailchimp)
  • Foothill Transit Struggles With Broken Down Electric Buses (SGV Tribune)
  • Bruce’s Beach Leader Takes Black Land Reclamation National (Daily Breeze)
  • Bird Revealing Next Generation Shared E-Scooter (LB Post)
  • Whittier Considering Making Car-Free Downtown Promenade Permanent (Whittier Daily News)
  • Carnage: Two Killed In Wrong-Way Freeway Crash In Long Beach (LB Post, Daily Breeze, AV Times)
    …Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily Bulletin)
    …Lancaster Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Victim Identified (AV Times)
    …Copter Airlifts One Victim Of 4-Car Gorman Crash (SC Signal)
    …Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
    …Santa Clarita Driver Takes Out Light Pole and Hydrant (SC Signal)
  • New Renderings For Office/Housing Next To La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
  • Linear Park Planned Next To Santa Monica Bus Yard (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA