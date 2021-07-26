Today’s Headlines
- COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Keep Rising In L.A. County (LAT, Daily News)
- It’s Time To Reform Speed Limit Laws (LAT)
- Metro Update On NoHo-Pasadena BRT (Mailchimp)
- Foothill Transit Struggles With Broken Down Electric Buses (SGV Tribune)
- Bruce’s Beach Leader Takes Black Land Reclamation National (Daily Breeze)
- Bird Revealing Next Generation Shared E-Scooter (LB Post)
- Whittier Considering Making Car-Free Downtown Promenade Permanent (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Two Killed In Wrong-Way Freeway Crash In Long Beach (LB Post, Daily Breeze, AV Times)
…Pomona Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily Bulletin)
…Lancaster Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Victim Identified (AV Times)
…Copter Airlifts One Victim Of 4-Car Gorman Crash (SC Signal)
…Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
…Santa Clarita Driver Takes Out Light Pole and Hydrant (SC Signal)
- New Renderings For Office/Housing Next To La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
- Linear Park Planned Next To Santa Monica Bus Yard (Urbanize)
