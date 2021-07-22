LA County Posts Highest One-Day COVID Total Since February (Daily News)

Here Are Some Ways to Cut Auto Congestion: Don’t Drive, Charge Drivers, Take Transit (LAT)

Metro Previews Today’s Board Meeting (The Source)

Did Anaheim Violate Affordable Housing Laws? Answer Will Impact Future of Stadium (Register)

LAHSA Says Options for Homeless Seeking Housing Increased in Last Year (Daily News)

R’s Scuttle Vote on “Compromise” Infrastructure Bill for Next Week(CNN)

D’s Readying to Go It Alone (Route Fifty)

Biden’s Six Month Report Card, Mostly Good Grades and Many Incompletes (T4A)

Ted Will Be Back Monday (Biking in LA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA