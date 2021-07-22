Today’s Headlines

  • LA County Posts Highest One-Day COVID Total Since February (Daily News)
  • Here Are Some Ways to Cut Auto Congestion: Don’t Drive, Charge Drivers, Take Transit (LAT)
  • Metro Previews Today’s Board Meeting (The Source)
  • Did Anaheim Violate Affordable Housing Laws? Answer Will Impact Future of Stadium (Register)
  • LAHSA Says Options for Homeless Seeking Housing Increased in Last Year (Daily News)
  • R’s Scuttle Vote on “Compromise” Infrastructure Bill for Next Week(CNN)
  • D’s Readying to Go It Alone (Route Fifty)
  • Biden’s Six Month Report Card, Mostly Good Grades and Many Incompletes (T4A)
  • Ted  Will Be Back Monday (Biking in LA)

