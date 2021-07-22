Today’s Headlines
- LA County Posts Highest One-Day COVID Total Since February (Daily News)
- Here Are Some Ways to Cut Auto Congestion: Don’t Drive, Charge Drivers, Take Transit (LAT)
- Metro Previews Today’s Board Meeting (The Source)
- Did Anaheim Violate Affordable Housing Laws? Answer Will Impact Future of Stadium (Register)
- LAHSA Says Options for Homeless Seeking Housing Increased in Last Year (Daily News)
- R’s Scuttle Vote on “Compromise” Infrastructure Bill for Next Week(CNN)
- D’s Readying to Go It Alone (Route Fifty)
- Biden’s Six Month Report Card, Mostly Good Grades and Many Incompletes (T4A)
- Ted Will Be Back Monday (Biking in LA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA