Today’s Headlines

  • As Delta COVID Surges, L.A. County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate (LAist)
    Daily News Finds Angelenos “Crestfallen” Over Having To Mask
  • Metro Bike Share Employees Vote To Unionize (@transportworker Twitter)
  • Metro Changing Some Bus Valley Routes This Weekend (The Source, Daily News)
  • Telling the History And Future Of Bruce’s Beach  (Easy Reader)
  • Unhoused Sportsmen’s Lodge Project Roomkey Residents Facing Eviction (KNOCK-LA)
  • BodyCam Analysis Shows Police Speak Differently To Black And White People (LAT)

