Today’s Headlines
- As Delta COVID Surges, L.A. County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate (LAist)
…Daily News Finds Angelenos “Crestfallen” Over Having To Mask
- Metro Bike Share Employees Vote To Unionize (@transportworker Twitter)
- Metro Changing Some Bus Valley Routes This Weekend (The Source, Daily News)
- Telling the History And Future Of Bruce’s Beach (Easy Reader)
- Unhoused Sportsmen’s Lodge Project Roomkey Residents Facing Eviction (KNOCK-LA)
- BodyCam Analysis Shows Police Speak Differently To Black And White People (LAT)
