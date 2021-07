Today’s Headlines

L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Rising (Daily News)

…L.A. City Removing Unhoused Hand-Wash Stations, Due To COVID (L.A. Taco)

…L.A. City Removing Unhoused Hand-Wash Stations, Due To COVID (L.A. Taco) Ride-Hail Drivers Not Returning To Work (LAist)

Streets for All Pushes For Malibu Safety Upgrades (Biking in L.A.)

Sheriff Released Only 2 Of 15 Bodycam Records Of Recent Shootings (VPS Reports)

Carnage: Community Raises Funds For Street Vendor Killed By Ontario DUI (L.A. Taco)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA