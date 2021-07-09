Today’s Headlines
- Spectrum News Profiles Destruction for Nada Anti-Freeway Widening Campaign
- Torrance Transit Center Takes Shape (Urbanize)
- House Approves $19M For SFV Transit and Active Transportation Projects (Daily News)
- Urbanize On Sunset For All Crowdfunding Campaign
- Pandemic Shed Light On Beach Access Issues (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Arrested For Fatal Santa Fe Springs Hit-and-Run (Whittier Daily News)
…Long Beach Hit-and-Run Victim Dies (LB Post)
…Three-Car Crash Injures Seven People (LB Post)
