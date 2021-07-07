Today’s Headlines

Rapid Spread Of COVID Delta Variant Is Alarming (LAT)

…L.A. County Sees Uptick In COVID Cases (LAist)

…L.A. County Sees Uptick In COVID Cases (LAist) Orange County Streetcar Is Under Construction (LAT)

Caltrans May Be Stepping Back From Hawkins Burgers Demolition Order (LAT, Sentinel)

Carnage: DUI Driver Kills Fruit Vendor In Ontario (LAT)

…Two San Diego Cyclists Killed By Drivers (LAT)

…Two San Diego Cyclists Killed By Drivers (LAT) Five Driver Stephenson Ranch Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)

L.A. Tenants Falling Through Cracks Of CA Eviction Ban (LAist)

Ground Broken On Chavez/Soto Metro Joint Development Affordable Housing (Eastsider)

Scenes From Fireworks Group Bike Ride (L.A. Taco)

