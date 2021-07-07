Today’s Headlines
- Rapid Spread Of COVID Delta Variant Is Alarming (LAT)
…L.A. County Sees Uptick In COVID Cases (LAist)
- Orange County Streetcar Is Under Construction (LAT)
- Caltrans May Be Stepping Back From Hawkins Burgers Demolition Order (LAT, Sentinel)
- Carnage: DUI Driver Kills Fruit Vendor In Ontario (LAT)
…Two San Diego Cyclists Killed By Drivers (LAT)
- Five Driver Stephenson Ranch Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- L.A. Tenants Falling Through Cracks Of CA Eviction Ban (LAist)
- Ground Broken On Chavez/Soto Metro Joint Development Affordable Housing (Eastsider)
- Scenes From Fireworks Group Bike Ride (L.A. Taco)
