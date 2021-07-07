Today’s Headlines

  • Rapid Spread Of COVID Delta Variant Is Alarming (LAT)
    …L.A. County Sees Uptick In COVID Cases (LAist)
  • Orange County Streetcar Is Under Construction (LAT)
  • Caltrans May Be Stepping Back From Hawkins Burgers Demolition Order (LAT, Sentinel)
  • Carnage: DUI Driver Kills Fruit Vendor In Ontario (LAT)
    …Two San Diego Cyclists Killed By Drivers (LAT)
  • Five Driver Stephenson Ranch Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • L.A. Tenants Falling Through Cracks Of CA Eviction Ban (LAist)
  • Ground Broken On Chavez/Soto Metro Joint Development Affordable Housing (Eastsider)
  • Scenes From Fireworks Group Bike Ride (L.A. Taco)

More heat waves coming – time to donate to Streetsblog L.A.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA