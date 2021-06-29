Today’s Headlines
- Public Health Dept Encourages Masks Inside, Due to COVID Delta Variant (LAT, Daily News)
- Advocates Call On Metro To Continue Fare Free As Approved By Board (ACT-LA Twitter)
- More On New Alvarado Street Peak-Hour Bus Lanes (Daily News)
- Testimony Contradicts Sheriff Villanueva On Bandito Gang (LAT)
- Bicycling Koreatown Volunteers Deliver Meals Deliver Meals To Unhoused (KCRW)
- Carnage: Man Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Monrovia Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
- 454-Home Supportive Housing Development Planned Near Beverly-Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- Bike and Bus Lanes Are Good For People Who Drive (Medium)
