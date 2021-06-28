This Week In Livable Streets

Street vendor campaign, Azusa walk plan, Ride Around Pomona, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Tomorrow, @lacitycouncil will be voting on two important items: 1) moratorium on enforcement, 2) extending lower permit fee. The first item is being watered down & need ur help calling 4 a real moratorium. Everything u need 2 take action in this toolkit: https://t.co/WNYVlDNaFm pic.twitter.com/rSIjsAKSbV — Community Power Collective (@CPColectivo) June 28, 2021

Tuesday 6/29 – The L.A. Street Vendor Project is encouraging supporters to urge the L.A. City Council to take action and pass a true moratorium on enforcement for vending without a permit, and to implement a no-cost permit for street vendors. The City Council meeting will start at 10 a.m. Campaign details at Vendor Campaign alert and Twitter.

Tuesday 6/29 – The city of Azusa will host a virtual community for input on developing the city's first Pedestrian Plan. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom link, meeting ID: 861 4836 7552. For more information about the project and to sign up for email updates, please visit the city's project webpage. Share meeting via ActiveSGV Facebook event.

Saturday 7/3 – The Pomona Valley Bike Coalition will host its regular free all-ages Ride Around Pomona, departing at 8:30 a.m. from Shaun Diamond Plaza (Thomas Plaza) at 197 E. 2nd Street in downtown Pomona. Details at Facebook event.

Monday 7/5 – Streetsblog L.A. will be off – celebrating the Independence Day holiday. Calendar returns Tuesday.

