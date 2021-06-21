Today’s Headlines
- Supporters Rally For DA Gascón, Against Recall (LAist)
- CA Lawmakers Push For Remaining $540M For Foothill Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
- Downey Adds New Bike Lanes, Sharrows (@cityofdowneyca Instagram)
- Sheriff Investigating Peace Over Violence Metro Contracts (Daily News)
- The Case For Defunding the Police and What That Really Means (Witness L.A.)
- A History of Black People in Santa Monica Seeking the California Dream (KNOCK-LA)
- What the Ruling Against Measure J Means (L.A. Podcast)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA