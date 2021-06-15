SGV Connect 82 – With the 710 Tunnel Not Happening, Alhambra Prepares for the Future

SGV Connect Logo Black (2)

In this week’s podcast, Kris Fortin speaks with city of Alhambra Vice Mayor Jeff Maloney about “Advancing Alhambra” the city’s plans for re-envisioning its roads after the 2017 Metro decision to not move forward with extending the 710 Freeway by building multi-billion-dollar tunnels.

For decades, Alhambra had been one of the cities most vocal in support of extending the 710 up to connect to the 210. The project’s cancellation has led to new opportunities for the city to invest in transit and safe street programs. Advancing Alhambra pinpoints three interchanges and the current 710 stub for improvements that could have a dramatic impact across the whole city.

Advancing Alhambra map - via project website
Advancing Alhambra map – via project website

An Advancing Alhambra community input meeting is planned for tomorrow night at 6 p.m., on Zoom. Register for the meeting, here.

Early in the pre-interview portion of the podcast, Damien and Kris discuss how long they’ve been collectively covering the north 710 extension project, and how long the project existed before Streetsblog was launched in 2008 in Los Angeles. Kris brings up the nuttiest “open streets”/block party event he ever went to, that doubled as a rally for extending the 710. He wrote about that 2013 rally in Streetsblog, and if you’re interested you can read the story, here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn,iTunesGoogle Play, or Overcast.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Najarian Metro Board Seat in Danger Over Opposition to 710 Big Dig

By Damien Newton |
(The original version of the story stated that the League of Cities selects the Metro Board Members. Dana Gabbard points out it is actually The City Selection Committee. The CSC is not a subsidiary of the League of California Cities, Los Angeles Division. Its authority is Sections 50270 through 50281 of the Government Code, and it is administered […]
Neighborhood leaders, city staff, and Councilmember Huizar breaking ground on Alhambra Avenue safety improvements. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Huizar Breaks Ground on El Sereno Alhambra Avenue Improvements

By Joe Linton |
Last Saturday, Los Angeles City Councilmember José Huizar joined neighborhood leaders and city staff in breaking ground on safety improvements for Alhambra Avenue in El Sereno. The improvements will take a dangerous stretch of Alhambra Avenue and make it safer for walking and bicycling. The groundbreaking took place at the intersection of Alhambra, Concord, and […]