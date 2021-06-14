Today’s Headlines
- Slight COVID Uptick Expected As CA Reopens Tomorrow (LAist)
…Riding Transit Still Requires Wearing Mask (The Source)
- Triple-Digit Heat Expected In Many Areas This Week (LAT)
- LAPD Shooting People With Sharp Objects A Problem (LAT)
- Resistance Podcast Tells The Story Of Bruce’s Beach
- Reddit Complains That Metro Doesn’t Clean Trains Often Enough
- Carnage: Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly LB DUI Hit-and-Run (LAT)
- More On Feds Restoring $1B Held From CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
- Office Complex Moving Forward At Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
- Norwalk Looks To Develop Housing/Retail On Its 4-Acre City Hall Lawn (Whittier Daily News)
- Cedillo Pushes For Supportive Housing At Former Cypress Park Court Site (Urbanize)
