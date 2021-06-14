Today’s Headlines

  • Slight COVID Uptick Expected As CA Reopens Tomorrow (LAist)
    …Riding Transit Still Requires Wearing Mask (The Source)
  • Triple-Digit Heat Expected In Many Areas This Week (LAT)
  • LAPD Shooting People With Sharp Objects A Problem (LAT)
  • Resistance Podcast Tells The Story Of Bruce’s Beach
  • Reddit Complains That Metro Doesn’t Clean Trains Often Enough
  • Carnage: Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly LB DUI Hit-and-Run (LAT)
  • More On Feds Restoring $1B Held From CA High-Speed Rail (LAT)
  • Office Complex Moving Forward At Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
  • Norwalk Looks To Develop Housing/Retail On Its 4-Acre City Hall Lawn (Whittier Daily News)
  • Cedillo Pushes For Supportive Housing At Former Cypress Park Court Site (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

 