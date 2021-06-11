Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID-19 Levels Plunge (LAT)
- Villanueva Didn’t Notify L.A. About Venice Sweeps, Per Bonin (LAist)
- CA Jurisdictions Doing Quite A Few Recall Efforts (LAT)
- Long Beach Seeks Greater Protection For Street Vendors (LB Post)
- Carnage: Investigation Into Fatal Palmdale Crash (AV Times)
…San Ysidro Wrong-Way Driver Kills Three (LAT)
…Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Infant To Hospital (LB Post)
- Burbank Plans Downtown Transit Oriented Development (Urbanize)
- Seven-Story 28-Unit Koreatown Apartments Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
- LAUSD Wants To Build Housing For Teachers And Staff (LAist)
- Feds Restore Trump-Withdrawn $1B For CA High-Speed Rail (Daily News)
