Today’s Headlines

  • CA COVID-19 Levels Plunge (LAT)
  • Villanueva Didn’t Notify L.A. About Venice Sweeps, Per Bonin (LAist)
  • CA Jurisdictions Doing Quite A Few Recall Efforts (LAT)
  • Long Beach Seeks Greater Protection For Street Vendors (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Investigation Into Fatal Palmdale Crash (AV Times)
    …San Ysidro Wrong-Way Driver Kills Three (LAT)
    …Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Infant To Hospital (LB Post)
  • Burbank Plans Downtown Transit Oriented Development (Urbanize)
  • Seven-Story 28-Unit Koreatown Apartments Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
  • LAUSD Wants To Build Housing For Teachers And Staff (LAist)
  • Feds Restore Trump-Withdrawn $1B For CA High-Speed Rail (Daily News)

