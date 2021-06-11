Today’s Headlines

CA COVID-19 Levels Plunge (LAT)

Villanueva Didn’t Notify L.A. About Venice Sweeps, Per Bonin (LAist)

CA Jurisdictions Doing Quite A Few Recall Efforts (LAT)

Long Beach Seeks Greater Protection For Street Vendors (LB Post)

Carnage: Investigation Into Fatal Palmdale Crash (AV Times)

…San Ysidro Wrong-Way Driver Kills Three (LAT)

…Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Infant To Hospital (LB Post)

Seven-Story 28-Unit Koreatown Apartments Nearing Completion (Urbanize)

LAUSD Wants To Build Housing For Teachers And Staff (LAist)

Feds Restore Trump-Withdrawn $1B For CA High-Speed Rail (Daily News)

