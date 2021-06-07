This Week In Livable Streets
Caltrans’ Tony Tavares, Sepulveda Transit, L.A. City TDM, Burbank Blvd, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 6/7, Wednesday 6/9, and Tuesday 6/15 – The L.A. City Planning and Transportation Departments have released new draft documents for the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Program. The draft TDM Ordinance, TDM Program Guidelines, and beta TDM Calculator are now available for public review on the City Planning Mobility website, under TDM Program Update. The update would require certain new development and substantial expansions to implement strategies such as supporting transit, telecommuting, walking, carshare, neighborhood shuttles, and other sustainable travel options that reduce vehicle trips. The city will host two webinars, which include the same presentation, followed by a question and answer session. Register to receive a link for GoToWebinar events today from 6-7:30 p.m. or Tuesday 6/15 from 1-2:30 p.m. An additional business-focused seminar is planned for Wednesday 6/9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – email planning.mobility[at]lacity.org for information.
For more information on L.A. City TDM update, watch the informational video or see the fact sheet. Sign up for email updates via the DCP website. Contact the Mobility team at planning.mobility[at]lacity.org or (213) 978-1342 with questions.
- Tuesday 6/8 – Tomorrow is yet another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Today is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 12, which includes Central San Pedro, Coastal San Pedro, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway North, Harbor Gateway South, Northwest San Pedro, and Wilmington. It is also the last day to mail in ballots for Region 11, which includes the following councils: Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Del Rey, Mar Vista, Palms, South Robertson, Venice, and Westchester/Playa. Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to the NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Tuesday 6/8 – Metro will host a 12 noon informational meeting on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor including what’s happening with the environmental process. Details at Metro project page (select meetings tab) or at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 6/9 – Streets for All will host a virtual Happy Hour with Tony Tavares, Director of Caltrans 7 and non-voting Metro boardmember. The free talk and question and answer session will take place from 5-6 p.m. For Zoom link, RSVP via Streets for All event page.
- Thursday 6/10 – The L.A. City Public Works Department Bureau of Engineering and L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian are hosting a video conference meeting about the planned $11 million dollar widening of Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood. To join the 11 a.m. to 12 noon Zoom session, go to the BOE project website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org