This Week in Livable Streets
Transportation Committee, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Council deadlines, Dodgers gondola, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 6/1 – Today is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Today is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 11, which includes the following councils: Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Del Rey, Mar Vista, Palms, South Robertson, Venice, and Westchester/Playa. Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to the NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Tuesday 6/1 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet today at 3 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 6/2 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Details at meeting agenda and Metro PSAC webpage.
- Thursday 6/3 and Saturday 6/5 – Learn more about the proposed private aerial tram (L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit – L.A. ART) to connect Dodgers Stadium to Union Station at two meetings this week: Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information and to register go to The Source.
- Next week Tuesday 6/8 – Metro will host a 12 noon informational meeting on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor including what’s happening with the environmental process. Details at Metro project page – select meetings tab.
