Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Suspends 710 Freeway Widening, Stops Short Of Killing Project (LAT)
  • Metro More-or-Less Approves Fareless Pilot (LAT, NBC, LAist, The Source)
  • Sheriff Villanueva Says Deputy Gangs Don’t Exist, Are Also In Every Police Department (KNOCK.LA)
  • Avocado Heights Has Unincorporated L.A. County’s First Protected Bike Lanes (ActiveSGV Twitter)
  • Tomorrow Metrolink Launches Saturday Service To Ventura (SF Valley Biz Journal)
  • Union Station To Coachella Valley Rail In the Works (Urbanize)
  • South Bay Cities Might Do A Lot Of Sharrows (Biking in L.A.)
  • Seal Beach Seeks Millions In Offshore Oil Drilling Lawsuit (Press-Telegram)
  • Carnage: DTLA Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist Arrested (KTLA)
    …Driver Strikes, Kills Woman In Long Beach (Press-Telegram)
    …DUI Driver Kills Cyclist In Huntington Beach (Biking in L.A.)
    …More People Walking Are Killed On L.A. Freeways (Eastsider)
  • L.A. Unhoused Camping Site Costs More Than $2,600 Per Tent, Per Month (NPR)
  • Council Approves $31M For Affordable Housing In Boyle Heights And West L.A. (Urbanize)
  • Debunking myths about Measure HHH Housing For Unhoused (Urbanize)
  • Uber Reneges On Flexibility It Gave Drivers To Support Prop 22 (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA