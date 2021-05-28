Today’s Headlines
- Metro Suspends 710 Freeway Widening, Stops Short Of Killing Project (LAT)
- Metro More-or-Less Approves Fareless Pilot (LAT, NBC, LAist, The Source)
- Sheriff Villanueva Says Deputy Gangs Don’t Exist, Are Also In Every Police Department (KNOCK.LA)
- Avocado Heights Has Unincorporated L.A. County’s First Protected Bike Lanes (ActiveSGV Twitter)
- Tomorrow Metrolink Launches Saturday Service To Ventura (SF Valley Biz Journal)
- Union Station To Coachella Valley Rail In the Works (Urbanize)
- South Bay Cities Might Do A Lot Of Sharrows (Biking in L.A.)
- Seal Beach Seeks Millions In Offshore Oil Drilling Lawsuit (Press-Telegram)
- Carnage: DTLA Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist Arrested (KTLA)
…Driver Strikes, Kills Woman In Long Beach (Press-Telegram)
…DUI Driver Kills Cyclist In Huntington Beach (Biking in L.A.)
…More People Walking Are Killed On L.A. Freeways (Eastsider)
- L.A. Unhoused Camping Site Costs More Than $2,600 Per Tent, Per Month (NPR)
- Council Approves $31M For Affordable Housing In Boyle Heights And West L.A. (Urbanize)
- Debunking myths about Measure HHH Housing For Unhoused (Urbanize)
- Uber Reneges On Flexibility It Gave Drivers To Support Prop 22 (LAT)
