Foothill Gold Line Construction Proceeding Smoothly, Community Meeting Tonight

Tonight at 6 p.m. the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a virtual community meeting on the under-construction extension from Glendora to Pomona. Stakeholders can Zoom in for a construction update and have their questions answered. For meeting details, see the event flier, the Construction Authority calendar, or call (626) 471-9050. Pre-register via Zoom.

Construction is proceeding on the 9.1-mile Foothill Gold Line light rail extension, which will include four new stations: Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona. For a detailed localized construction picture, see the Authority’s interactive construction map.

For this phase, major construction got underway in 2020 after the construction contract was approved in 2019; it is currently 33 percent complete. The line is anticipated to open to the public in 2025.

Construction crews have been busy with grade crossings at streets, bridges over waterways, the Glendora Station pedestrian undercrossing, relocating existing freight rail tracks, and more. Watch the videos below to get a sense of how the project is proceeding. The videos feature lots of dramatic drone footage of corridor construction.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage, including this article and SGV Connect, is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A.

