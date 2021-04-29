Today’s Headlines
- In Some Areas During COVID, Less Driving, More Deaths (LAist)
- Smart Cars Should Help Driver Drive More Safely (LAT)
- Bill To Return Bruce’s Beach Going to Full CA Senate (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Near LAX (Daily News)
…In Palmdale, Driver Runs Light, Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Kills One Person (AV Times)
- 344-Unit 5-Story Apartments Under Construction By Duarte Station (Urbanize)
- Palmdale to Burbank Proposed High-Speed Rail Alignment Flyover Video (CAHSRA YouTube)
