Today’s Headlines

In Some Areas During COVID, Less Driving, More Deaths (LAist)

Smart Cars Should Help Driver Drive More Safely (LAT)

Bill To Return Bruce’s Beach Going to Full CA Senate (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian Near LAX (Daily News)

…In Palmdale, Driver Runs Light, Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Kills One Person (AV Times)

…In Palmdale, Driver Runs Light, Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Kills One Person (AV Times) 344-Unit 5-Story Apartments Under Construction By Duarte Station (Urbanize)

Palmdale to Burbank Proposed High-Speed Rail Alignment Flyover Video (CAHSRA YouTube)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA