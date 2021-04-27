Today’s Headlines

Union Station Oscars Not Good For Transit Riders (Hollywood Reporter)

Redundant Portion Of 101 Freeway To Close For 6th Street Bridge Construction (Daily News)

LAPD Want More Money To Fix LAPD Conduct vs. Protests (LAT)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Sign In Pomona (SGV Tribune)

…Boy Killed By Driver Rear-End Crash On Acton Freeway (Antelope Valley News)

…Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Lancaster (Antelope Valley News)

…Car Passenger Killed By Dislodged Tire On Freeway In Riverside Area (KTLA)

…Man Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver On River Access Road In Long Beach (LB Post)

…Hit-and-Run Truck Driver Severely Injures Cyclist In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injured Teen In Los Feliz (KTLA, Eastsider)

Councilmember Lee Wants To Yank Funding From Chatsworth Supportive Housing Project (LAT)

Judge Denies L.A. Appeal Vs. Homeless Order (CBS2)

…Judge Gives L.A. 60 Days To Approve $1B For Curbing Homelessness (LAT)

Vegas High-Speed Rail Groundbreaking Expected This Year (Urbanize)

