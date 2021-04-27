Today’s Headlines
- Union Station Oscars Not Good For Transit Riders (Hollywood Reporter)
- Redundant Portion Of 101 Freeway To Close For 6th Street Bridge Construction (Daily News)
- LAPD Want More Money To Fix LAPD Conduct vs. Protests (LAT)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Sign In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
…Boy Killed By Driver Rear-End Crash On Acton Freeway (Antelope Valley News)
…Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash In Lancaster (Antelope Valley News)
…Car Passenger Killed By Dislodged Tire On Freeway In Riverside Area (KTLA)
…Man Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver On River Access Road In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Hit-and-Run Truck Driver Severely Injures Cyclist In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injured Teen In Los Feliz (KTLA, Eastsider)
- Councilmember Lee Wants To Yank Funding From Chatsworth Supportive Housing Project (LAT)
- Judge Denies L.A. Appeal Vs. Homeless Order (CBS2)
…Judge Gives L.A. 60 Days To Approve $1B For Curbing Homelessness (LAT)
- Vegas High-Speed Rail Groundbreaking Expected This Year (Urbanize)
