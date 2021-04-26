This Week In Livable Streets

South L.A. budget community hearing, L.A. Rivers Challenge, Crenshaw North Extension, Black Lives Matter L.A. weekly rally, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:

Starting Saturday 5/1 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host the L.A. Rivers Challenge, where participants will ride, walk, or run L.A.’s historic waterways during the entire month of June. The virtual event is designed to get people bicycling, walking and running while raising awareness for L.A.’s historic waterways. Participants register and track their progress online, via the website and mobile app. This event is in place of the one-day Los Angeles River Ride which remains on hold due to the pandemic. There are many levels of challenge and distance to choose from, ranging from 31 to 639 miles. Participants go at their own pace and on their own schedules. People can register as individuals as well as join in teams. More information on LACBC social media: Youtube, Facebook. Register at LACBC event webpage.

Next week Monday 5/3 – Walk advocacy groups will host a free webinar on Decriminalizing Jaywalking: A National Discussion starting at 1 p.m. Panelists include Angie Schmitt, author of Right of Way; Caro Jauregui, California Walks; Charles Brown, Equitable Cities & Rutgers University; Delegate Patrick Hope, Virginia House of Delegates; John Yi, Los Angeles Walks; and Michael Kelly, Bike Walk Kansas City. Sign-up via Zoom pre-registration.

