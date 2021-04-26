This Week In Livable Streets
South L.A. budget community hearing, L.A. Rivers Challenge, Crenshaw North Extension, Black Lives Matter L.A. weekly rally, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:
- Monday 4/6 Tonight – Join L.A. City Councilmembers Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price, and Mark Ridley-Thomas, along with council president Nury Martínez and budget chair Paul Krekorian, for a South L.A.–focused virtual community hearing on the mayor’s proposed budget from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Members of the community will hear presentations on the 2021-2022 proposed budget and have an opportunity to share their input on services they want to see prioritized. Register via L.A. City sign-up form.
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 4/27 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 3, which includes the following councils: Canoga Park, Encino, Reseda, Tarzana, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills – Warner Center. Tomorrow is also the last day to mail in ballots for Region 2, which includes the following councils: Granada Hills North, Granada Hills South, North Hills West, Northridge East, Northridge West, and Porter Ranch. Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to the NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Wednesday 4/28 – Black Lives Matter – Los Angeles (BLM-LA) will host its weekly Fund Services, Not Police Rally starting at 3 p.m. at 1313 West 8th Street in Central City West. Organizers request that attendees be double-masked and stay socially distant. Details at BLM-LA’s instagram.
- Starting Thursday 4/29 – Metro will host three scoping meetings for its Crenshaw Northern Extension Project which will extend the Crenshaw/LAX Line north to connect to the D and B Lines. The scoping meetings will give a project overview, present expected Environmental Impact Report (EIR) Alternatives, and receive feedback and input from residents, communities, businesses, cities and stakeholders. The 45-day scoping period began on April 15 and will end Friday, May 28. Comment via email to crenshawnorth[at]metro.net, via Metro Crenshaw North webpage, or calling Metro at (213)418-3093. The virtual scoping meetings will take place:
– Thursday 4/29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom link, meeting ID: 875 0050 7019
– Thursday 5/6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom link, meeting ID: 829 9668 0178
– Saturday 5/8 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom link, meeting ID: 848 8036 3069
Details at Metro’s The Source post, which includes a recent video introducing the Crenshaw Northern Extension.
- Starting Saturday 5/1 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host the L.A. Rivers Challenge, where participants will ride, walk, or run L.A.’s historic waterways during the entire month of June. The virtual event is designed to get people bicycling, walking and running while raising awareness for L.A.’s historic waterways. Participants register and track their progress online, via the website and mobile app. This event is in place of the one-day Los Angeles River Ride which remains on hold due to the pandemic. There are many levels of challenge and distance to choose from, ranging from 31 to 639 miles. Participants go at their own pace and on their own schedules. People can register as individuals as well as join in teams. More information on LACBC social media: Youtube, Facebook. Register at LACBC event webpage.
- Next week Monday 5/3 – Walk advocacy groups will host a free webinar on Decriminalizing Jaywalking: A National Discussion starting at 1 p.m. Panelists include Angie Schmitt, author of Right of Way; Caro Jauregui, California Walks; Charles Brown, Equitable Cities & Rutgers University; Delegate Patrick Hope, Virginia House of Delegates; John Yi, Los Angeles Walks; and Michael Kelly, Bike Walk Kansas City. Sign-up via Zoom pre-registration.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org