SGV Connect 80 – Catching Up with Foothill Transit

Welcome to the first SGV Connect of April. This week’s episode is a solo interview with Damien and Felicia Friesema at Foothill Transit. This is a regular check-in about the agency’s efforts to provide access to vaccinations, the rollout of its electric double-decker bus fleet, and how a transit agency can celebrate poetry month.

If you want to use Foothill Transit to help plan a trip to get your vaccine, click here. And if you’re looking for a moment of reflection, click here to visit the Foothill Transit and Write Girl L.A. celebration of poetry month.

Last, if you ride Foothill Transit, or were a rider before the pandemic, please take the agency’s rider survey. Regardless of the last time you rode the bus, they want to hear from you.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn, iTunes, Google Play, or Overcast.