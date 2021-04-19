This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, L.A. Walks Spring Forward, Oscars at Union Station, Beverly Hills Complete Streets, Irwindale walk/bike plan, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 4/20 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 2, which includes the following councils: Granada Hills North, Granada Hills South, North Hills West, Northridge East, Northridge West, and Porter Ranch. Tomorrow is also the last day to mail in ballots for Region 1, which includes the following councils: Arleta, Foothill Trails District, Mission Hills, North Hills East, Pacoima, Panorama City, Sun Valley Area, Sunland-Tujunga, and Sylmar.
Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to the NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Tuesday 4/20 – The Beverly Hills City Council will discuss the city’s Complete Streets Plan at a meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. The plan includes proposals for a citywide bikeway network, including protected bike lanes, design guidance for improving safety on streets and intersections, and policies to shift trips to transit and non-motorized modes with benchmarks to measure progress. Read the full plan at this BH webpage, or a longer summary at Better Bike. According to Better Bike and the adjacent West Hollywood Bike Coalition, progressive councilmembers need support, especially from those who live or work in Beverly Hills. Submit comments in writing in advance, or virtually at the meeting itself. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 4/20 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene at 3 p.m. Items that the committee will discuss and decide include: making al fresco dining permanent, electric DASH buses, Taylor Yard L.A. River bike/ped bridge, Vision Zero implementation, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 4/21 (and Wednesday 4/28) – Irwindale’s draft Active Transportation Plan will go to the city’s planning commission meeting (meeting agenda) starting at 6:30 p.m. and is currently scheduled to go to council next week, on 4/28 at 6:30 p.m. (meeting agenda to be posted at city’s agenda webpage). Stakeholders are encouraged to submit comments to the planning commission by emailing baguila@irwindaleca.gov or attending the meeting virtually. More details at Streetsblog L.A. coverage.
- Thursday 4/22 – The Metro board will convene its monthly full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 4/22 – L.A. Walks will host its Spring Forward fundraiser starting at 5:30 p.m. – featuring the digital world of LA VILLAGE on Gather.Town! Details, RSVP, and purchase tickets at L.A. Walks webpage.
- Saturday 4/24 – Families For Safe Streets will host its regular bi-monthly meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. RSVP via Zoom. Learn more about FFSC at L.A. Walks webpage.
- Sunday 4/25 – Metro is renting out Union Station to host the Oscars. The Academy Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, but preparations and take-down will impact many Union Station spaces and facilities (from pedestrian access to bike-share to Amtrak bus stop locations) from Friday 4/23 through Thursday 4/29. Bus and train service will operate as usual. Details at Metro FAQ at The Source.
