This Week In Livable Streets
Metro committee meetings, Culver Mayor Alex Fisch, Neighborhood Council deadlines, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 4/12 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 8 which includes the following councils: Arleta, Foothill Trails District, Mission Hills, North Hills East, Pacoima, Panorama City, Sun Valley Area, Sunland-Tujunga, and Sylmar. Tomorrow is also the last day to mail in ballots for Region 7, which includes the following councils: Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Greater Cypress Park, Hermon, Historic Highland Park, LA-32, and Lincoln Heights.
Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Wednesday 4/14 – Streets for All will host a Happy Hour with Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch from 5-6 p.m. Details at Streets for All event webpage.
- Wednesday and Thursday 4/14 and 4/15 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and decide items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
