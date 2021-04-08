SGV Roundup: Foothill Transit Fuel Cell Bus Line, Baldwin Park Downtown Beautification Project, San Gabriel Crosswalk Upgrades

Foothill Transit is looking to upgrade a line and possibly start using its fleet as mobile clinics. Baldwin Park city council approved a budget reallocation for it’s downtown beautification project, which includes first/last mile improvements, while the city of San Gabriel will get some crosswalk improvements at an intersection.

Foothill Transit Line 486 going green

Foothill Transit is developing a plan to deploy 20 fuel cell buses (and fueling infrastructure) on Foothill Transit Line 486, which runs between El Monte and Pomona. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022. The $33 million project is not fully funded, with $5 million coming from state Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program funds and $2.5 million in LA Metro Bus Operators Subcommittee Section 5307 funds.

Covina Transit Vaccination Site Update

More than 1,300 people received a vaccination during the March 13 multi-jurisdictional event where the Foothill Transit Covina Transit Center was used as a vaccination site. Working with Albertsons Pharmacy, and the city of Covina, participants received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments were still required, which were managed by Albertsons Pharmacy staff, while city of Covina and Foothill Transit managed safety and logistics issues. The 281 Line had increased service to help increase access to the site.

An additional vaccination day took place on March 27, and the next one will take place on April 17.

Foothill Transit buses as vaccine sites

Foothill Transit staff have proposed partnering with Albertsons Pharmacy to use the coaches as mobile vaccination clinics.

Buses would be parked at designated times and locations throughout the Foothill Transit service area. The buses would transport Albertsons and Foothill Transit staff to senior and underserved communities.

Foothill Transit staff have confirmed with Federal Transit Administration representatives that use of buses would be allowed to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but these conversations are ongoing and no plans have been finalized yet.

Baldwin Park Downtown Beautification Project Update

Today, the Baldwin Park City Council will consider approving $81,161 for construction management and inspection services for the Baldwin Park Downtown Beautification Project.

There won’t be any impact to the city’s general fund, since the money will come out of the previously approved construction budget of more than $2.8 million.

The project will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety within the downtown area through first/last mile improvements to the Baldwin Park Transit Center, the installation of 30 new decorative streetlight poles with pedestrian-level LED lighting fixtures, new decorative traffic signals with LED safety lighting along Ramona Boulevard at Cesar Chaves Drive, Maine Avenue and Bogart Avenue, entry monument signs in center medians and installation of a public art centerpiece on Ramona Boulevard. The project will also include the installation of high visible crosswalks, ADA compliant access ramps, benches, trash bins, bicycle racks, city entrance signs, and wayfinding signs.

If the item is approved, the consultant will being providing construction management and inspection services. The construction is expected to be completed within 90 days.

City of San Gabriel Crosswalk Improvements

The intersection of San Gabriel Boulevard and Roses Road is getting crosswalk improvements. Last Monday, the San Gabriel City Council approved a $136,000 construction contract with California Professional Engineering, Incorporated.

Improvements will include visibility enhancements, overhead pedestrian flashing beacons, curb ramps, and pedestrian crossing ahead signage. According to the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, one bicycle and one pedestrian collision have been reported at this intersection since 2015. In December 2015, 85-year-old Yin Kong August Woo was killed when he was walking in the crosswalk there and was hit by a driver.

