SGV Connect 79 – Checking in on Altadena and the California Transportation Commission

This week, SGV Connect checks in on the community of Altadena in unincorporated Los Angeles County. We also look at how changes at the California Transportation Commission are leading to shifts in transportation funding decisions at the state level.

First, Kris talks with Dorothy Wong, Altadena town council member, about building partnerships and using tools like UC Berkeley’s SafeTREC Street Story to advance active transportation efforts in this unincorporated part of Los Angeles County. Street Story is a free web-based community engagement tool that the public can use to “collect information about transportation collisions, near-misses, general hazards, and safe locations to travel.”

In our second interview, Damien talks to Melanie Curry, the editor of Streetsblog California. Curry listened in on last week’s CTC meeting and broke the news that the Commission will ask for a one-time, $2 billion addition to the Active Transportation Program. That would be a 1000 percent increase over the what the program usually has to give out – and would provide funding for a lot more sidewalks, bikeways, and crosswalks.

