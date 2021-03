Today’s Headlines

CA Bill Would Allow Speed Camera Enforcement In L.A. (LAist)

Los Feliz Neighborhood Council Supports Protected Bikeway On Los Feliz (Streets for All Twitter)

LADOT Shuttles Riders To Vaccine Appointments (Fox11)

Metro Recommends New Bus Rapid Transit Corridors (Urbanize)

Internal Reforms Would Expand LAPD (KNOCK-LA)

Retired LAPD Used Racist Language After Santa Clarita Minor Car Crash (L.A. Taco)

…DA Will Review Cases That Officer Was Involved In (LAT)

Hollywood/Highland Converting Upper Floors To Offices (Urbanize)

LAPD Lobbyist McOsker Running For Buscaino Council Seat (LAT)

Calendar: Tonight starting at 6 p.m. LADOT and Metro will host a virtual meeting on the planned Alvarado Street Bus Lane. Details at The Source.

