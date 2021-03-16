Today’s Headlines

  • Investing in Place on This Week’s Metro Board Matters: Policing and Service Restoration
  • Black Lives Matter Calls For No Increased Monitoring of Protestors (LAT)
  • Bonin Talks Metro With Transit Advocates (What’s Next L.A.?)
  • L.A. County Arbitrarily Criminalizes Street Vendors (L.A. Taco)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Three In San Diego Car Crash (LAT)
  • Metrolink Train Kills Pedestrian In Sun Valley Area (Daily News)
  • 7-Story 82-Apartment Project Proposed On Sunset In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
  • Electric Cars Are Not A Panacea (Michael Schneider Medium)

