SGV Connect 78 – Bassett High School Stormwater Capture Project and Fareless Transit

On this week’s SGV Connect, Kris interviews Dan Lafferty, Deputy Director and Paul Alva, Assistant Deputy Director at the L.A. County Department of Public Works about the Bassett High School Stormwater Capture Project.

Currently, DPW is reaching out to the community about the project and is encouraging residents and other stakeholders to complete a survey to help them best prioritize what the project will look like.

The project is part of a partnership with Bassett Unified School District (BUSD) to divert urban and rainwater runoff into infiltration galleries underneath Bassett High School athletic fields.  In addition, a pocket park at the corner of the school athletic field is being proposed as a joint use feature with the community.

In our second interview, Damien talks with Diane Velez with Active SGV about Metro’s proposed fareless transit initiative, announced last year. If approved by the board, in 2022, Metros initial pilot would offer fare-free transit to seniors, students and people with lesser income – to test the impacts of not charging people in the L.A. region to use transit. The program could be expanded to cover more groups of people and more agencies.
Quick note: during the interview we discuss whether or not Foothill Transit is doing its own study. While they are not, Doran Barnes, the CEO of Foothill Transit is on the committee that will be reviewing and studying Metro’s fareless pilot project.

