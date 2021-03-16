SGV Connect 78 – Bassett High School Stormwater Capture Project and Fareless Transit

On this week’s SGV Connect, Kris interviews Dan Lafferty, Deputy Director and Paul Alva, Assistant Deputy Director at the L.A. County Department of Public Works about the Bassett High School Stormwater Capture Project.

Currently, DPW is reaching out to the community about the project and is encouraging residents and other stakeholders to complete a survey to help them best prioritize what the project will look like.

The project is part of a partnership with Bassett Unified School District (BUSD) to divert urban and rainwater runoff into infiltration galleries underneath Bassett High School athletic fields. In addition, a pocket park at the corner of the school athletic field is being proposed as a joint use feature with the community.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

