This Week In Livable Streets

San Vicente Boulevard safety improvements, fare-free transit, Community Land Trusts, Bonin happy hour, Neighborhood Council elections, SCAG active transportation, and more:

Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

and – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

We've got some exciting changes coming to San Vicente Blvd, between Olympic Blvd and LA Brea Ave. Join us on Monday, March 8, at 6:30 pm on a webinar to learn more about the San Vicente Blvd Safety and Mobility Project! Register here: https://t.co/bafGLB6ACc #LADOT pic.twitter.com/rnxcnDUlPe — LADOT Livable Streets (@LADOTlivable) March 5, 2021

Thursday 3/11 – Nonprofits, including the Alliance for Community Transit and Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, will host a 5-7 p.m. community forum on fare-free transit. Metro’s Fareless System Initiative has proposed a fareless transit pilot, tentatively starting January 2022. Learn how to join the campaign for fare-free transit at Thursday’s forum. Sign-up via ACT-LA google form.

Metro is presenting an update on its fareless initiative at the agency’s various Service Council meetings this Month: San Gabriel Valley Service Council today Monday 3/8 at 5 p.m., Westside/Central Wednesday 3/10 at 6:00pm, Gateway Cities on Thursday 3/11 at 2 p.m. and South Bay on Friday 4/12 at 9:30 a.m. Agendas posted at Metro meetings webpage.

– Nonprofits, including the Alliance for Community Transit and Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, will host a 5-7 p.m. community forum on fare-free transit. Metro’s Fareless System Initiative has proposed a fareless transit pilot, tentatively starting January 2022. Learn how to join the campaign for fare-free transit at Thursday’s forum. Sign-up via ACT-LA google form. Metro is presenting an update on its fareless initiative at the agency’s various Service Council meetings this Month: San Gabriel Valley Service Council today at 5 p.m., Westside/Central Wednesday 3/10 at 6:00pm, Gateway Cities on at 2 p.m. and South Bay on at 9:30 a.m. Agendas posted at Metro meetings webpage. Thursday 3/11 – The Southern California Association of Governments will host a joint meeting of their Transportation Safety & Active Transportation Working Groups and Go Human Steering Committee from 1-3 p.m. Details at meeting agenda. Sign-up at SCAG webpage.

– The Southern California Association of Governments will host a joint meeting of their Transportation Safety & Active Transportation Working Groups and Go Human Steering Committee from 1-3 p.m. Details at meeting agenda. Sign-up at SCAG webpage. Saturday 3/13 – Local Community Land Trusts are holding a series of virtual town hall meetings on the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). The Beverly Vermont CLT will host the final TOPA town hall from 5-7 p.m. Details at TRUST South L.A. Instagram and Twitter.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org