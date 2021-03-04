Today’s Headlines
- CA Reserves 40% Of COVID Vaccines For Disadvantaged Areas (LAT)
…South L.A. Struggles To Get Vaccines (LAist)
…Vaccine Outreach To Blacks Important, But Courts Skepticism (LAT)
- L.A. Slow To Act On Federal Funding For Project Roomkey (LAT, Daily News)
- CiclaValley Reports On Progress On Chandler Boulevard Protected Bike Lanes
- Carnage: Driver Killed Plunging Off Bridge Into Ballona Creek (CBS2)
…Police Seek Perpetrator In Deadly Topanga Hit-and-Run Crime (Daily News)
…Three Injured When Driver Crashes Through Camp Near Brentwood (Daily News)
- L.A. City Council Approves $275M For 8 Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- Caltrans Seeks Input On Making State Roadways Safer For Walk/Bike (Pasadena Now)
- The Latest On Reimagine L.A. County Measure J (Inclusive Action)
