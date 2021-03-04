Today’s Headlines

CA Reserves 40% Of COVID Vaccines For Disadvantaged Areas (LAT)

…South L.A. Struggles To Get Vaccines (LAist)

…Vaccine Outreach To Blacks Important, But Courts Skepticism (LAT)

CiclaValley Reports On Progress On Chandler Boulevard Protected Bike Lanes

Carnage: Driver Killed Plunging Off Bridge Into Ballona Creek (CBS2)

…Police Seek Perpetrator In Deadly Topanga Hit-and-Run Crime (Daily News)

…Three Injured When Driver Crashes Through Camp Near Brentwood (Daily News)

Caltrans Seeks Input On Making State Roadways Safer For Walk/Bike (Pasadena Now)

The Latest On Reimagine L.A. County Measure J (Inclusive Action)

