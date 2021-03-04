Today’s Headlines

  • CA Reserves 40% Of COVID Vaccines For Disadvantaged Areas (LAT)
    …South L.A. Struggles To Get Vaccines (LAist)
    …Vaccine Outreach To Blacks Important, But Courts Skepticism (LAT)
  • L.A. Slow To Act On Federal Funding For Project Roomkey (LAT, Daily News)
  • CiclaValley Reports On Progress On Chandler Boulevard Protected Bike Lanes
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Plunging Off Bridge Into Ballona Creek (CBS2)
    …Police Seek Perpetrator In Deadly Topanga Hit-and-Run Crime (Daily News)
    …Three Injured When Driver Crashes Through Camp Near Brentwood (Daily News)
  • L.A. City Council Approves $275M For 8 Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Seeks Input On Making State Roadways Safer For Walk/Bike (Pasadena Now)
  • The Latest On Reimagine L.A. County Measure J (Inclusive Action)

