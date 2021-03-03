Today’s Headlines
- California Re-Opening Despite Lingering Risks (LAT)
- Council Overrides Veto and Tweaks PD Funding Reallocation (@sahrasulaiman Twitter, Daily News, LAT)
- Lower A Line Maintenance Closure This Weekend (Daily News, The Source)
- To Save Climate, Stop Gas Guzzlers (LAT)
- Metro Survey On Walk/Bike Access To Purple Line Extension Phase 1 (The Source)
- 91.6% of Downey Commuters Drive, Above National Average (Downey Patriot)
- LAT Video Explainer On Project Roomkey
- 4-Story 25-Unit Supportive Housing Under Construction In Watts (Urbanize)
- 7-Story 432-Unit Mixed Use Approved For Sun Valley (Urbanize)
- Architect Karin Liljegren On DTLA Recovery and Revitalization (Downtown News)
- BNSF Worker Crushed To Death Between Freight Trains At Buena Park/La Mirada Yard (Whittier Daily News)
