This Week In Livable Streets

Community Land Trusts, Sarah Seo policing talk, WeHo bikeways, LADOT strategic plan, Culver City quick-build improvements, and more:

Thursday 3/4 – The Culver City Public Works Department will hold a 6 p.m. community meeting for input on the planned temporary redesign of the intersection of Ranch/Kelmore/Overland funded by an Active Transportation Project (ATP) Quick-Build grant. Details at Culver City notice.

– The Culver City Public Works Department will hold a 6 p.m. community meeting for input on the planned temporary redesign of the intersection of Ranch/Kelmore/Overland funded by an Active Transportation Project (ATP) Quick-Build grant. Details at Culver City notice. Continuing Friday 3/6 – Local Community Land Trusts are holding a series of virtual town hall meetings on the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). El Sereno CLT and Fidecomiso Comunitario Tierra Libre CLT will host their TOPA Town Hall from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday 3/6. Next week, Beverly Vermont CLT will host one from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday 3/13. Details at TRUST South L.A. Instagram and Twitter.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org