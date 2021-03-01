This Week In Livable Streets
Community Land Trusts, Sarah Seo policing talk, WeHo bikeways, LADOT strategic plan, Culver City quick-build improvements, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Monday 3/1 – There are two bicycling items at tonight‘s 6 p.m. meeting of the West Hollywood city council: an update on bike plan implementation (staff report) and a proposal study adding protected bike lanes on Fountain Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard (staff report.) The West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition is encouraging the public to provide input via (1) e-comment before the meeting via email in advance or by phone during the meeting – see the Council Agendas Web page for instructions. Additional details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 3/2 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items, including the L.A. City Department of Transportation 2021-2023 Strategic Plan Update. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 3/4 – UCLA Urban Planning and UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies Perloff Lecture Series will host the 14th Annual Martin Wachs Distinguished Lecture in Transportation featuring Columbia Law professor Sarah Seo who wrote Policing the Open Road. Seo’s book explores how the automobile fundamentally changed the nature of police work, and thus the conception of freedom, in the United States. Professor Seo will be joined by UCLA professor Genevieve Carpio, whose book Collisions at the Crossroads: How Place and Mobility Make Race, documents the effects of police-imposed limits to mobility on Latinx populations in Southern California’s Inland Empire. The talk will take place from 12:30-2 p.m. Register for the free virtual event via UCLA ITS webpage.
- Thursday 3/4 – The Culver City Public Works Department will hold a 6 p.m. community meeting for input on the planned temporary redesign of the intersection of Ranch/Kelmore/Overland funded by an Active Transportation Project (ATP) Quick-Build grant. Details at Culver City notice.
- Continuing Friday 3/6 – Local Community Land Trusts are holding a series of virtual town hall meetings on the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA). El Sereno CLT and Fidecomiso Comunitario Tierra Libre CLT will host their TOPA Town Hall from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday 3/6. Next week, Beverly Vermont CLT will host one from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday 3/13. Details at TRUST South L.A. Instagram and Twitter.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org