Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Cases/Hospitalizations/Deaths Decline (LAT)
…L.A. Black And Latino Neigborhoods Lack Vaccinations (LAT)
…Newsom Admits Problems In Getting Vaccines To Communities Of Color (LAT)
- LAT Opinion: Forget the Monorail, L.A. Needs A Sepulveda Pass Train
- DA Gascon Seeks Information On LAPD Officers With Misconduct Records (LAT)
- L.A. City Council Approves Problematic LAPD Community Services Program (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- Activists Critical Of Garcetti’s Tepid Redirection Of PD Funding (LAT)
- L.A. Sheriffs Raid Offices Of Metro Contractor Peace Over Violence (Daily News)
- Phillips 66 Settles Refinery Lawsuit, Commits To Better Control Pollution (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. River Master Plan Needs To Do Right By Southeast Cities (LAT)
- Urbanize on Metro’s Proposed Fareless Pilot
- Design Changes Led To CA High-Speed Rail Cost Overruns (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills El Monte Motorcyclist (SGV Tribune)
- Armored DUI Driver Smashes Through Pasadena Body Shop Gate (Pasadena Now)
- Construction Proceeding On LAX People-Mover and More (Urbanize)
- Proposed 3-Story Highland Park TOC Apartment Project Opposed By Some Homeowners (Urbanize)
- 3-Story 27-Home Whittier Supportive Housing Project Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
