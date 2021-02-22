Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Cases/Hospitalizations/Deaths Decline (LAT)

…L.A. Black And Latino Neigborhoods Lack Vaccinations (LAT)

…Newsom Admits Problems In Getting Vaccines To Communities Of Color (LAT)

DA Gascon Seeks Information On LAPD Officers With Misconduct Records (LAT)

L.A. City Council Approves Problematic LAPD Community Services Program (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)

Activists Critical Of Garcetti’s Tepid Redirection Of PD Funding (LAT)

L.A. Sheriffs Raid Offices Of Metro Contractor Peace Over Violence (Daily News)

Phillips 66 Settles Refinery Lawsuit, Commits To Better Control Pollution (Daily Breeze)

L.A. River Master Plan Needs To Do Right By Southeast Cities (LAT)

Urbanize on Metro’s Proposed Fareless Pilot

Design Changes Led To CA High-Speed Rail Cost Overruns (LAT)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills El Monte Motorcyclist (SGV Tribune)

Armored DUI Driver Smashes Through Pasadena Body Shop Gate (Pasadena Now)

Construction Proceeding On LAX People-Mover and More (Urbanize)

Proposed 3-Story Highland Park TOC Apartment Project Opposed By Some Homeowners (Urbanize)

3-Story 27-Home Whittier Supportive Housing Project Breaks Ground (Urbanize)

