Today’s Headlines
- COVID Pandemic Worsened L.A. Housing Crisis (LAist)
- Metro Committee Meetings Today – Policing Contract Increase (@jessicameaney Twitter, Strategy Center)
…Metro Staff Propose Delaying Board-Ordered Service Restoration (@numble Twitter, Investing in Place)
- Crenshaw/LAX Line Lettering Revealed: the K/Pink Line (@estebancortante Twitter)
- More On WeHo Planning To Make Robertson Car-Free On Weekends (LAist)
- Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Planned Across From the Grove (Urbanize)
- County Completes Renovation Of Magic Johnson Park (Urbanize)
- More On Proposed CA Fracking Ban (LAT)
