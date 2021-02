Today’s Headlines

L.A. Vaccine Inequity Mirrors Problems Throughout U.S. (LAist)

…L.A. County COVID Trend Good, But Officials Fear Another Surge (LAT)

…Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Driver In Multi-Vehicle Crash Kills One (Daily News)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 10 Freeway On-Ramp In West Covina (SGV Tribune)

…Driver Killed Crashing Into Truck In Sherman Oaks (Daily News)

Santa Clarita SUV Crash Sends Three To Hospital (Signal)

Activists Block City Sweeps At El Pueblo (KNOCK.LA)

Ontario Airport Tunnel To Be Built By Elon Musk Boring Co (SGV Tribune)

L.A. Podcast Talks School Reopening With LAUSD Boardmember Kelly Gonez

Court Case Will Decide L.A. Approach to Unhoused (Substack)

Inglewood Treasurer Files $10M Retaliation Claim Against Mayor (Daily Breeze)

L.A. Building Permits Dropped 23 Percent In Final Months Of 2020 (Urbanize)

Plans For Phase III of Jordan Downs Redevelopment (Urbanize)

LAT Looks Into Biden Push For Electric Cars

