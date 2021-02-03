Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Owes It To Essential Workers To Demand Racial Equity For COVID Vaccines (LAT)
- LAPD Says Next Time They Will Arrest Anti-Vax Protestors (LAT, Daily News)
- LAPD Union Cuts Deal To Avoid Layoffs (LAT)
- 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Getting Concrete Curbs This Summer (Urbanize)
- How Community Land Trusts Could Make L.A. More Affordable (LAist)
- Why CHP Are Guarding Empty Caltrans-Owned Houses (Daily Beast)
- CA Gas Prices At Pandemic High (Daily News)
