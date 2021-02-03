Today’s Headlines

L.A. Owes It To Essential Workers To Demand Racial Equity For COVID Vaccines (LAT)

LAPD Says Next Time They Will Arrest Anti-Vax Protestors (LAT, Daily News)

LAPD Union Cuts Deal To Avoid Layoffs (LAT)

7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Getting Concrete Curbs This Summer (Urbanize)

How Community Land Trusts Could Make L.A. More Affordable (LAist)

Why CHP Are Guarding Empty Caltrans-Owned Houses (Daily Beast)

CA Gas Prices At Pandemic High (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA