Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Owes It To Essential Workers To Demand Racial Equity For COVID Vaccines (LAT)
  • LAPD Says Next Time They Will Arrest Anti-Vax Protestors (LAT, Daily News)
  • LAPD Union Cuts Deal To Avoid Layoffs (LAT)
  • 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes Getting Concrete Curbs This Summer (Urbanize)
  • How Community Land Trusts Could Make L.A. More Affordable (LAist)
  • Why CHP Are Guarding Empty Caltrans-Owned Houses (Daily Beast)
  • CA Gas Prices At Pandemic High (Daily News)

