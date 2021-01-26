Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Lifting Many COVID Restrictions (LAT, SGV Tribune)

Former Councilmember Englander Handed 14 Month Jail Sentence (LAT, LAist, Daily News)

Carnage: Fatal Crash at 91/405 Freeways Interchange (@CaltransDist7 Twitter)

105-Home Affordable Complex Under Construction Along A Line Near DTLA (Urbanize)

Building Quicker and Cheaper To End Homelessness (KNOCK.LA)

New Plans For Rancho San Pedro Public Housing (Urbanize)

L.A. Continues Illegal Sweeps Of Unhoused (KNOCK.LA)

Biden To Pause Oil And Gas Drilling On Public Lands (Daily News)

