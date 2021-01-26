Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Lifting Many COVID Restrictions (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- Former Councilmember Englander Handed 14 Month Jail Sentence (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
- Carnage: Fatal Crash at 91/405 Freeways Interchange (@CaltransDist7 Twitter)
- 105-Home Affordable Complex Under Construction Along A Line Near DTLA (Urbanize)
- Building Quicker and Cheaper To End Homelessness (KNOCK.LA)
- New Plans For Rancho San Pedro Public Housing (Urbanize)
- L.A. Continues Illegal Sweeps Of Unhoused (KNOCK.LA)
- Biden To Pause Oil And Gas Drilling On Public Lands (Daily News)
