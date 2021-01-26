Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Lifting Many COVID Restrictions (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • Former Councilmember Englander Handed 14 Month Jail Sentence (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
  • Carnage: Fatal Crash at 91/405 Freeways Interchange (@CaltransDist7 Twitter)
  • 105-Home Affordable Complex Under Construction Along A Line Near DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Building Quicker and Cheaper To End Homelessness (KNOCK.LA)
  • New Plans For Rancho San Pedro Public Housing (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Continues Illegal Sweeps Of Unhoused (KNOCK.LA)
  • Biden To Pause Oil And Gas Drilling On Public Lands (Daily News)

