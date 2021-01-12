This Week In Livable Streets
Transformative Justice, SGV millennial mayors, Inglewood people-mover, Ethan Elkind, L.A. City bus shelter and street furniture contract, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- Monday 1/11 and Wednesday 1/13 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Wednesday 1/13 – Streets for All will host a Happy Hour with Ethan Elkind, author of Railtown and Director of the Climate Program, UC Berkeley. The event takes place from 5-6 p.m. Details at Streets for All webpage.
- Wednesday 1/13 – The city of Inglewood will hold a virtual meeting to provide information and accept public comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Report for Inglewood Transit Connector (ITC) Project – a planned 1.6-mile three-station people-mover connecting to the Metro Crenshaw/LAX line to the new stadium. The meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom – Meeting ID: 955 0543 4992 with passcode 57267. The Draft EIR is available online. Public comments are due by February 8. ITC project information available via Envision Inglewood website.
- Thursday 1/14 – USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, Safe Communities Institute, the Executive Master of Leadership program and the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA) will host a webinar titled Candid Conversations on Transformative Justice – Part 1: Social Justice and Policing starting at 3 p.m. The panel features LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Charlottesville PD Chief RaShall M. Brackney, Professional Community Intervention Training Institute Executive Director Aquil Basheer, and USC Sol Price School of Public Policy Professor Carol Geffner. More details and RSVP via USC Price webpage.
- Thursday 1/14 – Investing in Place, Streets for All, and others encourage interested persons to weigh in on the city of Los Angeles’ street furniture contract, which governs bus shelters throughout the city. For details see Investing in Place blog post or Streets for All alert. This last of five virtual public meetings where the city will receive public comments takes place Thursday at the 6 p.m. Westside Neighborhood Council meeting.
- Thursday 1/14 – Active SGV will host Meet the Millennial Mayors, featuring the newly elected mayors of the cities of Baldwin Park and Alhambra: Emmanuel J Estrada and Renee Perez, respectively. Tune in from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Active SGV or Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org