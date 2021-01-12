End-of-Year Fundraising Drive Update: We Did It! Thanks!

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for a very successful End of the Year Fundraising Drive across California! Over the weekend, we received word that the craigslist Charitable Fund had awarded Streetsblog a $25,000 grant to help with general operations in the Bay Area 2021, raising our total for the End of the Year Drive to support Streetsblog throughout California to around $55,000.

We couldn’t have done this without each and every one of the 94 donations we received for Streetsblog and we wanted to thank you all for all your support, be it a donation, a post on social media, or even just reading and commenting on an article.

This year, COVID crushed our spring and summer fundraisers as it did for many non-profits and you responded to our fundraising call for help, letting us know that you want Streetsblog to remain open and strong.

And it means the world to all of us. Journalists of Joe, Kris or Sahra’s caliber can find work anywhere, but they’re here because they believe that what Streetsblog does is important. Knowing all of you feel the same way is truly affirming.

Now if you’re reading this and feel like you missed out and want to make a donation, there’s no time like the present to make one today. Just click here to get started!