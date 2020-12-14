Today’s Headlines
- L.A., Orange, S.F. Counties Shatter COVID Records, ICU Bed Shortages (LAT, Daily News)
…COVID Cases Now Battering Suburban Counties (LAT)
…How COVID Safe Are Various Activities? (LAist)
- Film Shoots Take Precedence Over Unhoused Angelenos (KNOCK.LA)
- CA Police Agencies Rejected Nearly Every Racial Profiling Complaint (LAT)
- Nithya Raman Will Show How Progressive L.A. Really Is (LAT)
- Is L.A. Becoming Bike-Friendly? (Crosstown)
- Videos of Metro Testing Crenshaw/LAX Line Trains (Metro YouTube one and two)
- Expo Westwood Greenway Nearly Completed (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Two Critical Injured As Car Falls 100 Feet In Sylmar (Daily News)
…Culver City Bus Driver Crashes Into, Kills Pedestrian (Nixle)
- Offices Planned By Expo/Crenshaw Station (Urbanize)
