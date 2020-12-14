Today’s Headlines

  • L.A., Orange, S.F. Counties Shatter COVID Records, ICU Bed Shortages (LAT, Daily News)
    …COVID Cases Now Battering Suburban Counties (LAT)
    …How COVID Safe Are Various Activities? (LAist)
  • Film Shoots Take Precedence Over Unhoused Angelenos (KNOCK.LA)
  • CA Police Agencies Rejected Nearly Every Racial Profiling Complaint (LAT)
  • Nithya Raman Will Show How Progressive L.A. Really Is (LAT)
  • Is L.A. Becoming Bike-Friendly? (Crosstown)
  • Videos of Metro Testing Crenshaw/LAX Line Trains (Metro YouTube one and two)
  • Expo Westwood Greenway Nearly Completed (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Two Critical Injured As Car Falls 100 Feet In Sylmar (Daily News)
    …Culver City Bus Driver Crashes Into, Kills Pedestrian (Nixle)
  • Offices Planned By Expo/Crenshaw Station (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA