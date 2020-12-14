Today’s Headlines

L.A., Orange, S.F. Counties Shatter COVID Records, ICU Bed Shortages (LAT, Daily News)

…COVID Cases Now Battering Suburban Counties (LAT)

…How COVID Safe Are Various Activities? (LAist)

CA Police Agencies Rejected Nearly Every Racial Profiling Complaint (LAT)

Nithya Raman Will Show How Progressive L.A. Really Is (LAT)

Is L.A. Becoming Bike-Friendly? (Crosstown)

Videos of Metro Testing Crenshaw/LAX Line Trains (Metro YouTube one and two)

Expo Westwood Greenway Nearly Completed (Urbanize)

Carnage: Two Critical Injured As Car Falls 100 Feet In Sylmar (Daily News)

…Culver City Bus Driver Crashes Into, Kills Pedestrian (Nixle)

