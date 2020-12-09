Today’s Headlines
- LAist Goes Inside L.A.’s COVID-Sieged ICUs
- Facing Budget Shortfall, L.A. City Starts Laying Off Workers (LAT)
- Police Attack Protesters Outside Garcetti Home (Knock)
- LAT Police Killings/Prosecutions Tracker
- Five So Cal Counties’ Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce COVID Restrictions (LAT)
- Gascon Drops Protester Train-Wrecking Charges (LAT)
- Judge Overturns Outdoor Dining Ban (LAist)
- Peak Hour Bus Lane Planned For Alvarado Street (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One In Pasadena (Daily News)
- 50-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
- Trump Administration Auctioning Off CA Oil Leases (LAT)
