Today’s Headlines

LAist Goes Inside L.A.’s COVID-Sieged ICUs

Facing Budget Shortfall, L.A. City Starts Laying Off Workers (LAT)

Police Attack Protesters Outside Garcetti Home (Knock)

LAT Police Killings/Prosecutions Tracker

Five So Cal Counties’ Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce COVID Restrictions (LAT)

Gascon Drops Protester Train-Wrecking Charges (LAT)

Judge Overturns Outdoor Dining Ban (LAist)

Peak Hour Bus Lane Planned For Alvarado Street (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Pasadena (Daily News)

50-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In Mar Vista (Urbanize)

Trump Administration Auctioning Off CA Oil Leases (LAT)

