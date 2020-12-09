Today’s Headlines

  • LAist Goes Inside L.A.’s COVID-Sieged ICUs
  • Facing Budget Shortfall, L.A. City Starts Laying Off Workers (LAT)
  • Police Attack Protesters Outside Garcetti Home (Knock)
  • LAT Police Killings/Prosecutions Tracker
  • Five So Cal Counties’ Sheriffs Refuse To Enforce COVID Restrictions (LAT)
  • Gascon Drops Protester Train-Wrecking Charges (LAT)
  • Judge Overturns Outdoor Dining Ban (LAist)
  • Peak Hour Bus Lane Planned For Alvarado Street (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One In Pasadena (Daily News)
  • 50-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Under Construction In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
  • Trump Administration Auctioning Off CA Oil Leases (LAT)

