This Week In Livable Streets
Gateway COG votes on Metro Highway Program flexibility, Cancel Rent Teach-In, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- Monday 11/30 and Wednesday 12/2 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. L.A. is experiencing a serious third COVID wave and hitting some awful new COVID milestones. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Tuesday 12/1 – The L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet starting at 7 p.m. See meeting agenda for details.
- Wednesday 12/2 – At two different meetings, the Gateway Cities Council of Governments will discuss proposed Metro Highway Program modernization – a proposal to add some flexibility to include complete streets components to projects where applicable. At 4:30 p.m. the COG’s Transportation Committee (register via Zoom) will discuss and decide. The item will also be presented at the 6 p.m. full board of directors meeting agenda (register via Zoom.) Details at GCCOG meetings pages. Submit public comment via info [at] gatewaycog.org
- Thursday 12/3 – Community Power Collective and Self Help Graphics & Art will host a Cancel Rent & Cancel Mortgages Policy Teach-in, featuring L.A. City Councilmember-Elect Nithya Raman and L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin. The teach-in takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Share and RSVP via Facebook event.
