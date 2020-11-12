Today’s Headlines
- California Faces COVID Surge Winter Of Misery (LAT)
- Metro Hosts Hearings Tonight and Saturday On NoHo-Pasadena BRT (Equitable Eagle Rock)
…Equitable Eagle Rock Alert Urges Email Public Comment (Change.org)
- Ananya Roy On the Recent Jackie Robinson Stadium Protest (Knock)
- L.A. Podcast‘s Hayes Davenport Blogs On How Nithya Raman Got Elected
…notes mainstream media missed this story, while SBLA and other alt media got it
…L.A. Magazine Interviews Nithya Raman
…LAist Profiles Nithya Raman Among Many Progressive L.A. Electoral Victories
…LAT Maps Raman’s Victory Voting By Precinct
- L.A. County Extends COVID Eviction Protections Through January (Urbanize)
- County Supervisors Approve $14M For Community Land Trust Housing Pilot (Hilda Solis)
- Streets L.A. Has A New Mini-Sweeper For Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
- 3-Story 61-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction By Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)
- Culver City To Green Upper Portion Of Ballona Creek (Culver City News)
- Driver Crashes SUV Into West Hills Martial Arts Studio (Daily News)
- Western Voters Weighed In On Climate Change (LAT)
- Trump Falsely Claims Fraud In L.A. Elections (LAT)
