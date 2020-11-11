Today’s Headlines
- U.S. Hits Record High COVID Hospitalizations (LAT)
…L.A. County Reports 2,318 New COVID Cases (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- Coroner To Review Sheriff Deputy Shooting Of Guardado (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- More On Gascón Meeting With Black Lives Matter (LAist)
- Claremont Driver Who Intentionally Ran Down Cyclist Gets 16 Years Jail Time (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Van Nuys Driver Kills Two In Freeway Crash (Daily News)
- More On Metro CEO Phil Washington Leading Biden Transition Transportation Team (LAT)
- 22-Story Eric Owen Moss Tower Planned By Expo/La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Looks To Use Convention Center To House Unhoused People (LAT)
- Venice Making Progress On Housing Unhoused People (LAT)
- County Moves Quickly On Measure J Oversight (Daily News)
- LEJ YouTube Maps Unbuilt Freeway And Island Plans For L.A.’s Westside
Streetsblog will publish lightly today for Veterans Day
