Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Surges Again In L.A. County (LAT, Daily News)
  • Parents Of Woman Killed In Torrance Crash Accuse Sheriff Deputy Of Drunk Driving (CBS2)
  • County Supervisors Considering Options For Removing Sheriff (NBC)
  • Lacey Is Gone, Gascon Needs To Reform Racist System (Knock)
    …Gascon Meets With Black Lives Matter (@sahra Twitter)
  • Urbanize Explains NoHo-Pasadena BRT Plans
  • Traffic Collisions And Bicyclist Deaths Down Under COVID (Biking in L.A.)
  • CA Gas-Car Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough (Curbed)

