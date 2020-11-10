Today’s Headlines

COVID Surges Again In L.A. County (LAT, Daily News)

Parents Of Woman Killed In Torrance Crash Accuse Sheriff Deputy Of Drunk Driving (CBS2)

County Supervisors Considering Options For Removing Sheriff (NBC)

Lacey Is Gone, Gascon Needs To Reform Racist System (Knock)

…Gascon Meets With Black Lives Matter (@sahra Twitter)

Traffic Collisions And Bicyclist Deaths Down Under COVID (Biking in L.A.)

CA Gas-Car Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough (Curbed)

