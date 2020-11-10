Today’s Headlines
- COVID Surges Again In L.A. County (LAT, Daily News)
- Parents Of Woman Killed In Torrance Crash Accuse Sheriff Deputy Of Drunk Driving (CBS2)
- County Supervisors Considering Options For Removing Sheriff (NBC)
- Lacey Is Gone, Gascon Needs To Reform Racist System (Knock)
…Gascon Meets With Black Lives Matter (@sahra Twitter)
- Urbanize Explains NoHo-Pasadena BRT Plans
- Traffic Collisions And Bicyclist Deaths Down Under COVID (Biking in L.A.)
- CA Gas-Car Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough (Curbed)
