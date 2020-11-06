SGV Connect 74 – Election Recap Damien and Kris are joined by SBLA editor Joe Linton and SBCAL Editor Melanie Curry

Everyone is talking about the results from this week’s election, and SGV Connect is no different. Our usual team brought back Streetsblog L.A. editor Joe Linton and Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry for an in-depth election special that is almost twice the size of a regular episode.

First, Melanie breaks down the disappointing results of our statewide ballot initiatives with defeats for progressive measures that would have funded public schools by closing a loophole on big business, expanded rent control, and reinstated affirmative action. At the same time, voters passed a measure exempting Uber/Lyft and other app-based driving services from labor laws.

The scene is brighter for Southern California and the San Gabriel Valley. Joe and Kris discuss the success of Measure J, elections that will make the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and L.A. City Council more progressive, and some mixed news in races in some smaller cities in the SGV.

Last, assuming Joe Biden holds onto his lead, what does a Biden administration mean for Southern California? And what are the odds that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti or Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia find themselves with new addresses in Washington, D.C.?

