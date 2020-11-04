Today’s Headlines
- Election 2022 Preliminary Results – Presidential Race Not Called Yet (LAT)
…CA Prop 15 Property Tax Reform Apparently Defeated (Daily News)
…CA Prop 21 Rent Control Measure Apparently Defeated (LAT)
…Lyft, Uber Appear To Have Passed Prop 22, Limiting Labor Laws For Drivers (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
…Reimagine L.A. County Measure J Appears Headed For Win (LAT, Daily News)
…Mitchell Leads Wesson In Supervisor Race (LAT)
…In DA Race Gascón Leads (LAT) Other CA Reformers Ahead (LAT)
…Ridley-Thomas Retaking Seat On City Council (Daily News, LAT)
…Raman Leads Ryu In Tight Council Race (Daily News, LAT, Eastsider)
…Downey Mayor Pacheco Leads Over Challenger Contreras (Downey Patriot)
- New Pedestrian Bridge Completed On Park-To-Playa Trail (Urbanize)
- Leimert Park Apartment Complex Faces Planning Hearing (Urbanize)
