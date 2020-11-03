Streetsie Interview: Sheila Kuehl on Politics, Transportation, Social Justice, and the 2020 Elections

Ten days ago, as part of our Streetsie awards celebrations, L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joined Streetsblog L.A. for an “Ask Me Anything” interview moderated by SBLA Editor Joe Linton. The interview is filled with interesting information and stories from one of L.A.’s truly trailblazing politicians. If you’re finding yourself questioning politics on Election Day 2020, then Kuehl’s confident answers delivered with her affable charm are a reminder that in some places there are still people in charge who have the best interests of their constituents in mind.

Kudos to Streetsblog’s 2020 Streetsie award winner Sheila Kuehl for her longtime leadership on LGBTQ civil rights, the environment, and transportation. Angelenos will no doubt continue to benefit from Kuehl’s leadership in the months and years ahead.

One last thank you to the generous 2020 Streetsie Awards sponsors: