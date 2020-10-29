SGV Connect 73 – The Nature for All Leadership Academy and the End of Walktober

If you’re looking for a distraction from the deluge of election-related messaging and media, this week’s SGV Connect is for you. If you’re looking for more news, views, and insights into the election, you should check out our last episode, which covers the Streetsblog L.A. endorsements.

In our first interview this week, Kris talked with Araceli Hernandez, a program organizer with Nature For All, about its leadership academy, a five-month training program to develop the next generation of environmental stewards. The program is intentional in recruiting folks that come from Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color, but it is open to all. “The goals are that you just have a real big passion for making change, for protecting our environment, for making your community better,” Hernandez said. The leadership academy was established 2011, and is in its 18th cohort.

Then, Damien talks with Topher Mathers of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition about Walktober. While it is true that Walktober is nearly over, there are still a few events remaining. The Walktober events page provides a great resource for anyone looking to plan some socially distanced walking fun, with guided tours, social media-driven events, and some walks that are just for the sake of walking.

Damien and Topher also briefly touch on Halloween and some ways to stay safe and have fun on the holiday.

