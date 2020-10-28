Today’s Headlines
- Four So. Cal. Counties, Including L.A., See New Surge In COVID Cases (LAT)
…L.A. County To Remain In Most Restrictive COVID Tier For Now (Daily News)
- LAPD Cracks Down On Dodger Victory Celebrations (LAT)
…LAPD Shot At Multiple Journalists Covering Celebrations (@josie_huang Twitter)
- LAPD Will Record Aerial Filming Of Protests (LAT)
- Auditor Blames California For Exide Clean Up Delays (LAT, Daily News)
- L.A. City Council To Vote On Homeless Camping Ban (LAT, LAist)
…Proposal Would Further Criminalize Poverty (Inclusive Action)
- Santa Clarita Opens New Metrolink Parking, Ground Broken For New Station (Signal)
- New Details On L.A.-Las Vegas High-Speed Rail (LV Review Journal)
- Planned Crenshaw/Expo TOD Increases Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- County Funds Homeless Housing At Whittier and Long Beach Hotel Sites (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA