Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Hits Grim COVID Milestones: 300,000 Cases, 7,000 Deaths (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • County Motion Explores Ways To Remove Sheriff Villanueva (LAT, Daily News)
  • L.A. County Rolls Out Pilot For Responding To Mental Health Crises (Daily News)
  • Riders Speak Out Against Metro Service Cuts (Transit Center)
  • Santa Monica Adding Protected Bikeway On Ocean Boulevard (Urbanize)
  • 40-Story Residential Tower Planned By Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
  • Record-Setting Prop 22 Ride-Hail Vote Too Close To Call (LAT)
    Streetsblog endorses voting No on 22
  • In-Person Voting Open Now At L.A. County Vote Centers (Daily News)

