Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Hits Grim COVID Milestones: 300,000 Cases, 7,000 Deaths (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- County Motion Explores Ways To Remove Sheriff Villanueva (LAT, Daily News)
- L.A. County Rolls Out Pilot For Responding To Mental Health Crises (Daily News)
- Riders Speak Out Against Metro Service Cuts (Transit Center)
- Santa Monica Adding Protected Bikeway On Ocean Boulevard (Urbanize)
- 40-Story Residential Tower Planned By Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
- Record-Setting Prop 22 Ride-Hail Vote Too Close To Call (LAT)
…Streetsblog endorses voting No on 22
- In-Person Voting Open Now At L.A. County Vote Centers (Daily News)
